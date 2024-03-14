Over Rs 100 crore worth of drugs confiscated, one held

Guwahati, Mar 14: Continuing their war on drugs drive, Cachar Police on Thursday seized a huge quantity of narcotics worth Rs. 110 crores in the district.

According to information, an operation was carried at Loknathpur in Dholai where the police recovered 12 kg of Heroin and Brown Sugar that were kept in leather bags and soap cases and transported from a neighbouring state.

Meanwhile, one person has been apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Informing about the major haul, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted, "Massive Drugs Haul of ₹110cr. Based on credible information, @cacharpolice conducted an excellent operation today at Loknathpur in Dholai and recovered over 12 kg of Heroin, Brown Sugar. The substances were kept in leather bags and soap cases and transported from a neighbouring State. One person has been apprehended in this connection and further investigation is underway."

