Over five candidates from Assam clear UPSC Civil Services exam

Guwahati, April 16: Six candidates from Assam have successfully cleared the prestigious Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Among the successful candidates are Abhijnan Hazarika (rank 172), Ricky Lahkar Pradhan (rank 230), Rituraj Sharma (rank 462), Ishwari Deka (rank 320), Bhaswata Saikia (rank 552), and Kallul Hazarika (rank 992).

Notably, Abhijnan Hazarika and Ishwari Deka had previously cleared the Assam Finance Service examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

The UPSC aims to fill a total of 1,105 vacancies in various central government departments, including prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

This year, Aditya Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan secured the first and second All India Rank (AIR) positions, respectively, followed by Donuru Ananya Reddy in third place.

In total, 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointments. The UPSC has released the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.