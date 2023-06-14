Over 95,000 cough syrup bottles seized near Assam-Tripura border, two held

Guwahati, Jun 14: More than 95,000 cough syrup bottles were seized by Assam Police along the Assam-Tripura Border in Karimganj District.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure. The two accused has been identified as Bhabesh Kumar and Saminur Islam.

Reportedly, police recovered the bottles of cough syrup from three trucks.

It may be mentioned that a team of Karimganj police intercepted the trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.

Further investigation is on.





#AssamAgainstDrugs



In one of the largest recovery so far @karimganjpolice at Churaibari WP intercepted 3 trucks coming from Guwahati side and recovered 95,360 bottles of Codeine based cough syrup



Apprehended two persons@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/R669N1XTWS — Karimganj Police (@karimganjpolice) June 14, 2023







