Over 95,000 cough syrup bottles seized near Assam-Tripura border, two held

Guwahati, Jun 14: More than 95,000 cough syrup bottles were seized by Assam Police along the Assam-Tripura Border in Karimganj District.
Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure. The two accused has been identified as Bhabesh Kumar and Saminur Islam.
Reportedly, police recovered the bottles of cough syrup from three trucks.
It may be mentioned that a team of Karimganj police intercepted the trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.
Further investigation is on.
