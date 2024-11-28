Over 800 Lakhimpur school teachers get showcause for absence in Siksha Setu app

North Lakhimpur, Nov 28: More than 800 school teachers from primary, high school, higher secondary and senior secondary level have been show-caused in Lakhimpur district for their absence on the Siksha Setu app mandated by the state school education department.

The teachers are served show-cause notices by the Inspector of Schools, Lakhimpur district circle vide letter No. IS/LDC/Pror/ Misc/1/15422, dated 26/11/ 24 for their absence in the Siksha Setu attendance app on November 25, violating Clause I to IV of Rule of Assam Service (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rule 1964.

The show-cause notice has created a mixed reaction among the teacher fraternity in Lakhimpur district. Most of the teachers complained that their accounts in the Siksha Sethu app do not synchronise with their log in credentials leaving their entries unavailable. Most of the teachers also face problems related to poor internet connection issues in their school areas for using the app in time. Some teachers also have complained that their names are in the show-cause list despite being present on that day through the Siksha Setu app.

The Siksha Setu app is a comprehensive digital platform with 360 degree information on schools, staff and students, designed to serve as a single sources of information for day-to-day administrative operations. It enables the school department to take timely and data-driven decisions for optimization of resources and improve overall performance.