Over 80 lakh people escapes poverty in Assam: NITI Aayog

Guwahati, Feb 11: The latest report by NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) on the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) at the national, State/Union Territory and district level has acknowledged Assam’s progress, as over 80 lakh people have risen above the poverty line in the state in the last nine years.

According to the statistics for the year 2022–23 for 31 States and Union Territories, less than 15% of their populations are now affected by multidimensional poverty and Assam has significantly reduced its poverty headcount ratio from 36.97% in 2013–14 to 14.47% in 2022–23.

It may be mentioned that globally, 24.82 crore people have escaped multidimensional poverty during this period.

Assam DGP GP Singh via the microblogging site ‘X’ mentioned, "Peace remains the sine qua non of economic growth, all round development, quality of life and poverty alleviation. @assampolice remains committed to maintain peaceful environment in the state."

