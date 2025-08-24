Over 7000 women perform ‘Thiyo Naam’ in Nalbari, creates state record

Nalbari, Aug 24: In a spectacular display of cultural unity, as many as 7,009 women gathered at the Chandi Baruah Stadium in Howly on Sunday to perform 'Thiyo Naam', setting a state record in the Assam Book of Records while simultaneously attempting a world record.

The programme was organised by the committee of the 97th Howly Raas Mahotsav.

Thiyo Naam, a traditional folk devotional song-and-dance form from Lower Assam, was performed in unison by women from 12 districts of the region.

The initiative sought to showcase and preserve this unique cultural heritage on the global stage. The grand performance was the result of nearly five months of continuous practice and preparation.

Adding an emotional dimension, the gathering paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on the eve of his birth centenary.

Around 12,000 participants and audience members together rendered his timeless classic “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, moving the gathering with its enduring message of humanity.

“This is my first time witnessing such a massive Thiyo Naam performance. I thank all the naamotis and the organising committee for making this event possible,” said Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including BTR EM Gautam Das, Borpetaa Satra’s Burhasatriya Dr. Babul Chandra Das, Sattradhikar Nirmal Adhikari of Sundaridiya Satra, Dharmeswar Adhikari of Moinbori Satra, and president of the Howly Raas Mahotsav Committee and chief organiser, Hemen Das.