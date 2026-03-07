Over 700 vultures dead since 2018: experts raise alarm over Carbofuran use in Assam

Amingaon, March 7: The accidental poisoning of vultures caused by carbofuran, a lethal pesticide, has become a critical conservation issue in the State, demanding urgent remedial measures.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the matter, experts have urged registration of sellers and buyers of this pesticide, which is available in the market.

Speaking on the severe effect of this chemical on vultures, Dipankar Lahkar, assistant director and senior conservation biologist of Aaranyak, observed, “This chemical, commonly known as furadon, is the major culprit for the mortality of vultures in Assam. It is a lethal pesticide used usually by farmers which is insidious to the bird.”

Shedding light on this new threat, he said livestock herders may inadvertently harm vultures when they lace cattle carcasses with poison to eliminate feral dogs that killed their cattle, leading to unintended vulture deaths as scavengers consume the contaminated remains.

“It is another nail in the coffin of the ill-fated bird, so the matter merits to be treated as a crime against environment and wildlife,” Dharani Dhar Boro, a forest officer and Assam Gourav awardee, observed.

Advocating tough measures to prosecute such offenders, Lahkar said, “Having no record of the buyers and sellers, the authority concerned is unable to enforce action against the offenders due to lack of concrete evidence during investigation. To effectively combat this serious issue, implementation of a mandatory registration system for the sale and purchase of carbofuran is a pressing need,” adding that the registration process will help bring the culprits to book besides enhancing traceability and accountability.

If this is put in place, the incidence of accidental poisoning of the scavenger will come down.

Recognized as a critical factor in vulture mortality since 2018, about 700 vultures have reportedly died in Assam due to such accidental poisoning mainly caused by the use of carbofuran.

Expressing serious concern over such cases in Kamrup, Lahkar said the situation has been very grave in the district. According to an official of Kamrup West Forest Division, 13 vultures died in areas under the division due to poisoning in 2025.

“People are yet to know which pesticides have so far been banned by the Central government. So, the veterinary sub-centres should hang posters highlighting the names of all the banned drugs in pictorial forms, including their harmful effects on the bird, so that common people no longer use such drugs,” Lahkar exhorted.

Underscoring the need for community engagement to tackle the problem, Boro said given the seriousness of the matter, the direct involvement of the local community is of paramount importance.

They must be sensitized about the ecological role the vulture plays and the adverse effects of its decline.

On the killer carbofuran, Boro said the authority concerned should closely monitor the sellers and purchasers of this chemical.

Notably, Boro had attended several awareness meets held in areas under Kamrup West Forest Division where village heads and Village Defence Party members, including members of the public, were present.

“Our extensive community-led awareness and sensitization initiative led by Village Defence Party, village head and PRI in collaboration with Assam Forest Department, Assam Forest School, Chhaygaon Police Station and Chhaygaon Circle Office, which is also partially supported by Oriental Bird Club in Kamrup, has brought about a significant result,” Lahkar said, adding that the awareness drive has ensured zero vulture mortality from November 2025 to February 2026 in Kamrup.

It may be noted here that November to March is a critical period for the bird. During this period, resident vultures breed and migratory winter visitor Himalayan Griffon species converge with the local population, forming a large mixed group.

Moreover, expressing serious concern over the decreasing number of nests in lower Assam, Lahkar said the drastic decline in nests is a matter of grave concern considering the habit of vultures, which typically build nests in large and tall trees like cotton tree.

Habitat loss significantly impacts vulture nesting success and population stability.

Demanding plantation drives of tall tree species to restore the habitat, Dharani Dhar Boro said the state forest department should plant such tall trees with the active participation of the public.