Over 70 exotic butterfly species documented in Lakhimpur’s Dulung Reserve Forest

North Lakhimpur, Aug 30: A ‘Butterfly Walk’, conducted recently by Nature lovers and conservationists with the help of the State’s forest and tourism departments at the Dulung Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district, recorded more than 70 exotic species of the fauna.

The Butterfly Walk was an initiative of Loren Sonowal of the ‘Nature Conservation Society’ and Madhab Das of Assam Tourism’s ‘Awesome Assam’. The event, conducted to create awareness about the conservation of butterflies and other species of Nature, recorded butterfly species such as White Dragontrail, Paris Peacock, Thai Cruiser, etc. Moth species like Moon Moth, Atlas Moth, and Japanese Silk Moth were also found during the walk inside the reserve forest.

More than 15 bird species, along with many other insect species, were found and recorded during the Butterfly Walk inside the Dulung Reserve Forest, which is endemic to ‘siya nahar’ and ‘gela thekera’ trees.

The Butterfly Walk programme was also assisted by the Pathalipam forest beat office, Lakhimpur, and was collaborated with by ‘Wiki Loves Butterfly’, ‘Assam Forest’, ‘Wild Feathers’, ‘NE Narrative’, ‘Bihanga Bandhu’, and ‘Rainforest Indian’.

The Butterfly Walk was attended by 67 participants.

Correspondent