Over 600 families affected as eviction begins in Karbi Anglong's Bakaliaghat

Karbi Anglong, Jan 20: A large-scale eviction drive was launched early Tuesday on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land at Bakaliaghat in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, affecting more than 600 families who had been residing in the area for decades.

The eviction covered an area comprising around 2,159 houses, three mosques, one church, a local market and several business establishments.

A heavy police presence was deployed, along with officials from multiple departments, to carry out the operation.

The drive began around 7 am, following notices issued nearly 15 days ago to residents occupying the land.

Officials from the forest department, circle office, revenue department and the Mondal office were present on the ground to supervise the eviction process.

Officials said the first phase of the operation aims to free around 350 bighas of land, which is expected to be fully cleared during this phase.

He also said the drive was being carried out strictly in accordance with directives issued by the state government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

“We are implementing the government’s directions. On behalf of the council, we are carrying out the eviction. It is unlikely to be completed today and may continue tomorrow. Officials from the forest, revenue and circle offices are overseeing the process,” the official said.

Reactions among local residents were mixed. While some supported the eviction, citing government requirements, displaced families expressed distress and demanded rehabilitation from the authorities.

“It is good that the eviction is taking place. People have lived here for a long time, but the government now needs the land, so it is taking it back,” a local resident said.

Several affected families claimed they had lived in the area for more than four decades and now had nowhere to go.

“We have to follow government rules, but there should be proper relief and rehabilitation. Without support, it will be very difficult for us to survive,” a displaced resident said.

Another displaced resident said, “We have nothing left — no land, no house. The government has taken everything from us today. We have lived here for 40 years and have nowhere else to go. We will put up temporary sheds and stay here. The government must provide some arrangement.”

The eviction at Bakaliaghat is part of the state government’s broader drive to reclaim encroached government land, particularly grazing reserves.