Over 6 L flood victims to receive financial aid directly in bank accounts: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 02: Over six lakh flood-affected individuals in Assam will receive financial relief directly in their bank accounts under the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced.

Following a virtual meeting with District Commissioners (DCs) and other stakeholders on Sunday, Chief Minister Sarma stated that the compensation from the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund will also include individuals not covered under existing guidelines.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all pending disbursements from previous seasons too will be completed promptly.

"Our policy on flood relief is guided by compassion. Where needed, we will display flexibility and adopt a liberal interpretation of policies to ensure no affected person is left behind," the Chief Minister wrote on a micro-blogging website.

According to data provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on July 2, over 6.44 lakh people across 19 districts were affected by recent floods in the state.

While these figures are official, unofficial reports suggest that over 24 lakh people have suffered due to the floods this year, and approximately 116 lives have been lost.

Over the years, the Centre has also extended substantial funds to address flood issues in Assam.

Between 2019 and 2022, the Union government allocated Rs. 503.10 crore through the State Disaster Response Fund, which increased to Rs. 680.80 crore for 2023 and 2024 combined.

Earlier in the first week of July, the Chief Minister announced that the government would compile data on flood damage by August 15 and provide compensation accordingly.

He also mentioned plans to sanction funds for repairing infrastructure damaged by the floods, including educational institutes, Anganwadi centres, roads, and embankments, assuring that the restoration process would be completed by March 2025.