Over 5,000 artistes perform nagara naam at Nalbari’s Hari Mandir

Nalbari, Feb 10: More than 5,000 artistes today performed Nagara Naam on the premises of Hari Mandir in Nalbari this evening with the aim of popularizing Nagara Naam, one of the famous performing arts of lower Assam.

Artistes, both male and female, from different villages in the district attended the event. The event was formally inaugurated by Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

In his inaugural address, Minister Mallabaruah said that Nagara Naam is a popular folk performing art in the Nalbari areas. There are many artistes in every village in Nalbari.

It is the responsibility of everyone to help them and promote this art form. He also announced that a trust would be set up to help these artistes.

The event was attended by the general secretary of Sadau Asam Nagara Naam Sangha, Nipon Dutta Kalita, and office bearers of Nalbari district Nagara Naam Sangha.