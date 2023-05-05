Over 500 people from violence hit Manipur seek shelter in Cachar

Silchar, May 5: After clashes broke out in Manipur, several families affected by the recent incidents have sought refuge in Assam, following which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Cachar district administration to extend all possible assistance to the people in crisis.





I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis, tweeted Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2023





Meanwhile, over 500 people have sought refuge in different parts of Lakhipur constituency of Cachar district. Cachar SP Numal Mahatta on Friday informed that a major rush of people have reached Lakhipur constituency. "Following the instructions from honourable Chief Minister, we are looking after the law and order situation which is so far normal while the District Administration is making necessary arrangements to provide shelter to the people from the neighbouring state," the SP said.



Sources informed that a major contingent of people from the affected areas reached Cachar district via Jiri river and sought refuge in churches at Hmarkhawlien while in other places across the Lakhipur constituency.

On the other hand, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai also shared his thoughts on the crisis faced by people in Manipur and said that he will extend all possible assistance in making the necessary arrangements to provide food and shelter to the residents of the neighbouring state.