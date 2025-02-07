Over 500 govt schools to be upgraded at ₹7-10 crore each: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb. 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday spoke about the state undergoing a major transformation in public education with more than 500 higher and higher secondary schools being upgraded.

Taking to a microblogging website, the Chief Minister shared on Friday that the schools are being upgraded at ₹7-10 crore each.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new block for the upgradation of the Palashbari Anchalik High School into a National Model School of Excellence under the PM SHRI scheme at Agchia, Majirgaon, Palashbari.

Addressing the press on Friday after the foundation stone ceremony, Sarma said, “The construction of the new block of the Palasbari Anchalik Higher Secondary School will begin today under the PM SHRI scheme. Further, the construction of a number of schools has been completed by now.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that this is a step taken to bolster the government schools in Assam.

“This is a step we have taken to reignite the government schools of Assam. I congratulate and extend my best wishes to all teachers and students on this occasion,” the Chief Minister said.

The Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) is a centrally sponsored scheme that is aimed at the development and upgradation of schools across the country.

The initiative focuses on transforming existing schools managed by various government bodies into exemplary institutions that align with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020).

Notably, according to government data, 266 schools were incorporated across districts in Assam in Phase 1 of the PM SHRI scheme; whereas 116 schools were incorporated in Phase 2.

Meanwhile, upon being asked by the press about the Ring Road Project, the Chief Minister highlighted that the project would be completed within 2 years.

“The Ring Road project will bring in a huge change. I believe that Guwahati will receive a new image as the gateway to South East Asia,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma highlighted that later projects include Nagaon-Morigaon-Darrang bridge and the Majuli-Kamalabari bridge.

“We will soon have a bridge over the Brahmaputra in every district of Assam,” the Chief Minister said.