Over 50 passengers stranded on Brahmaputra River due to receding water level

Dhubri, Jan 3: Over 50 passengers, including elderly individuals, children, and sick people travelling to Dhubri for medical treatment, endured a terrifying night stranded on the Brahmaputra River after their boat, which was travelling from Hathsingimari to Dhubri, became immobilised due to dense fog and shallow water levels.

The boat departed Hathsingimari on Thursday at around 3:00 PM but failed to complete its journey, leaving passengers exposed to freezing temperatures without shelter, food, or emergency supplies.

Reportedly, the boat was forced to halt mid-river, unable to navigate the thick fog and receding water. Passengers huddled together for warmth under the open sky, braving the night with no resources.

The fear and hunger added to the ordeal, with many succumbing to panic.

“The situation was scary. We had old-aged persons, children, and sick people with us. There was no food or emergency supplies to help us survive in the cold weather,” recounted one passenger.

Responding to the distress call, the Dhubri administration deployed a regular boat and two mechanised rescue boats.

However, the fog and shallow water hindered rescue efforts. One of the mechanised boats managed to save 15 passengers, but the rest, along with the rescue teams, were stranded overnight.

All passengers were eventually brought to safety early Friday morning after a challenging operation.

Survivors described the ordeal as a nightmare. “The cold was unbearable, and we didn’t know if help would arrive. It felt like being abandoned in the middle of nowhere,” shared another passenger.

Another woman passenger described the experience as harrowing. “We didn’t know if we would survive the night. The river felt like a vast, cold prison. We could hear the cries of children and the groans of sick people, but we were helpless. There was no food or water to keep us going,” she said.

The Brahmaputra is a lifeline for the region, connecting remote communities and facilitating essential travel. However, this incident underscores the urgent need for better safety measures, improved navigation technology, and stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.