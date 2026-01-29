Over 50% of Assam’s hydrocarbon resources yet untapped: Petroleum Ministry

Guwahati, Jan 29: More than 50 per cent of Assam’s hydrocarbon resources are yet to be converted into reserves, according the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which underscore the tremendous potential of exploration deeper and more aggressive exploration in the State.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Vinod Seshan told The Assam Tribune that half of Assam’s hydrocarbon resources remains to be tapped, which also emphasises the scope of work ahead particularly before the oil PSUs.

“Approximately 40 per cent hydrocarbon resources have been untapped as per our data,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the Assam State Session at the India Energy Week, Seshan noted that while Assam has been a key contributor to India’s oil and gas sector, the analysis of the Ministry shows that much of its potential remains untapped.

“More discoveries are required, and those discoveries must be monetised. Deeper prospects have to be explored,” he said.

He pointed out inconsistencies in data gathering and survey depth, stressing that a lot of work still lies ahead in exploration.

According to him, exploration is not just about finding resources but also about converting them into reserves that can be put into production.

On infrastructure, Seshan underlined the importance of quickly building a gas pipeline network that integrates all Northeastern states, calling it “tremendous pending work”.

He also flagged the issue of gas flaring in Assam, describing it as a major loss to the State. A new law now penalises flaring, aiming to reduce waste and improve efficiency.

“The fundamental goal is to build reserves. If we have reserves, production can follow. But this must be balanced with environmental challenges as well,” he added.

The Assam Session was attended by senior representatives from key public sector undertakings who shared brief sectoral perspectives, collectively outlining State’s integrated energy ecosystem.

While Oil India Limited (OIL) highlighted opportunities in exploration, drilling, and gas extraction, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) spoke on refinery auxiliaries, gas processing, and green hydrogen initiatives.

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) and Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) underlined the transformative role of gas pipelines and city gas distribution networks and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) highlighted opportunities in the petrochemical and downstream sectors.

The Power Department, Government of Assam, presented the State’s initiatives in thermal power and non-conventional energy sources.

Dr JB Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department, who was the chief guest, threw light on the vision for Assam’s energy future.

He reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to building a stable, transparent, and investor-friendly ecosystem, supported by proactive governance, infrastructure development, and seamless coordination with Central agencies and PSUs.

P Manoj Kumar, Director General (PPAC), MoPNG, Govt. of India, Binoy Bharali, Regional Chief Executive, Oil India Ltd, Duliajan, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director, NRL, Gokul Chandra Swargiary, Managing Director, AGCL, Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director, BCPL and Shiva Prasad Mohanty, Managing Director AVFCCL were present, among others.