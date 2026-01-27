Over 50 migratory birds poisoned in Majuli; 17 detained, key accused arrested

Majuli, Jan 27: Majuli police and the Forest Department have detained 17 people, including four women, in connection with the poisoning and killing of over 50 migratory birds on the river island.

The main accused, identified as Kalim Uddin of Barpeta district, has been arrested, a Forest Department official confirmed late Monday night.

Duck feathers and pesticide were recovered from those detained, officials said, strengthening suspicion that the birds were deliberately poisoned.

The arrests follow a grim discovery early Monday, when carcasses of more than 50 migratory birds were found scattered across agricultural fields in the Kumar Gaon area of Majuli, even as the country marked the 77th Republic Day.

Eight migratory birds found writhing in distress were rescued and are currently undergoing treatment at the Ratanpur Veterinary Hospital, officials added.

According to the Forest Department, the birds were targeted while foraging for food in farmlands across Dakhinpat Kumar Gaon, Sumoi Mari and Rawanagaon areas.

Investigators suspect that pesticides commonly used in agriculture were laced into the fields, with ducks believed to be the primary target.

Officials said the vast, swampy and inaccessible terrain of the affected areas has posed major challenges for surveillance and quick response.

A Forest Department official said the area is difficult to access due to marshy land and the absence of boat facilities, though teams have been maintaining vigil since the early hours of Sunday with support from personnel of the Bongaon police outpost.

Identifying the precise locations where poison was placed has also proven difficult, the official said, noting that pesticides concealed deep inside fields or wetlands are hard to detect.

Dense fog and poor accessibility initially delayed inspections, but monitoring and rescue operations are continuing.

Despite repeated preventive measures by the police and forest authorities, incidents of bird poisoning have persisted in parts of Majuli, officials said, alleging that miscreants continue to act in defiance of warnings.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Forest Department has assured intensified patrolling in the affected areas to prevent further harm to migratory birds.