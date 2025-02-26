Over 50 join Congress in West Karbi Anglong as youth wing holds strategy meet

Diphu, Feb 26: The West Karbi Anglong District Youth Congress Committee (WKA-DYC) on Monday convened an extended executive meeting, combined with a get-together, at the picturesque Koka picnic spot, attracting a significant assembly of Congress members from the Kopili and Amreng Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC) constituencies.

The event featured vigorous political discussions and strategic dialogues, culminating in the formal defection of over 50 individuals from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All Party Hill Leaders' Conference (APHLC) to the Indian National Congress.

The leaders present on the occasion regarded these defections as evidence of the Congress' growing appeal amidst public dissatisfaction with the ruling regime.

The meeting was presided over by Augustine Enghee, president of WKA-DYC and a former election candidate from the Baithalangso Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

The meeting cum get-together was attended by several prominent leaders, including Tahirul Islam, Youth Congress general secretary (in-charge) for WKA-DYC; Jatiram Patar, president (in-charge) of the WKA District Congress Commit-tee; Alice Engtipi, vice president of WKA-DCC and former executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC); NSUI general secretary Masood Hussain; Mahila Congress president Kareng Phanchopi; and ST Cell chairman Bikram Ingti Kathar.

Representatives from various block Congress units, the District Youth Congress, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Mahila Congress, and mandal Congress were also present at the event.

In a media address, Tahirul Islam issued a strong warning to the incumbent government, stating: "The atrocities against our leaders will not be tolerated. Our party will hold those responsible accountable in the coming days."

His comment highlighted the escalating tensions between the Congress party and the ruling dispensation.

Augustine Enghee expressed confidence in the Congress' prospects and also reinforced the party's resolute position on inter-state disputes.

"The Congress will form the government in 2026. We will not endorse any quid pro quo with Meghalaya regarding border issues," he said.

The gathering also featured cultural programmes, a luncheon, and networking opportunities, which served to enhance solidarity among the Congress members in the district.

The organisers stated that the meeting was aimed at devising strategies for the upcoming elections, while promoting camaraderie among party workers.