Over 43% turnout recorded till now in Biswanath Panchayat polls

Biswanath, May 2: The first phase of the much-anticipated Panchayat elections in Assam kicked off today with active participation from voters across Biswanath district. As per updates from the Media and Publicity Cell, the polling percentage reached 43.21% by 1:30 PM, reflecting enthusiastic voter engagement. By 11:30 AM, the polling percentage stood at 24.15%.

Polling is being conducted in 747 booths spread across three constituencies — Biswanath (250 booths), Behali (215 booths), and Gahpur (282 booths). A total of 4,74,927 voters are eligible to cast their vote to decide the fate of 1312 candidates contesting various posts across Zilla Parishads, Anchalik Panchayats, and Gram Panchayat wards. Of these voters, 2,37,836 are male, 2,37,083 are female, and 8 belong to other gender identities.

Interestingly, 261 candidates have already been elected unopposed, including one Zilla Parishad member from Burai (Behali), 23 Anchalik Panchayat members, and 237 Gram Panchayat ward members. The rest of the seats are witnessing active contests.

The voting process, which began at 7:30 AM, will continue until 4:30 PM. Tight security and elaborate administrative arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling. 36 Mandalik officers and 74 Sector Officers have been deployed along with 896 Presiding Officers and 2,688 Polling Officers. A special emphasis has been placed on 71 women-managed polling stations, with 30 in Biswanath, 10 in Behali, and 31 in Gahpur.

To manage larger voter turnout, Auxiliary Polling Stations have been arranged in booths with over 1,300 registered voters — 10 in Biswanath, five in Behali, and two in Gahpur. Additionally, seven critical polling stations have been identified — two in Biswanath and five in Behali.

Speaking on the electoral preparedness, Biswanath Deputy Commissioner Munindra Nath Gnate confirmed that polling has been largely peaceful. “We have three constituencies here, co district commissioners are assigned to supervise the polling process. Whatever minor issues have erupted in the polling stations, we have resolved them immediately,” he said.

Adding political weight to the day, Ranjit Dutta, MP from Sonitpur, cast his vote alongside his wife at Silaharan Primary School in Bihali. Speaking to the media, Dutta expressed optimism about the BJP’s performance. “I urge all voters to exercise their franchise... I am confident that we will sweep the elections in Behali, as well as in Biswanath and Gohpur,” he stated.

The people of Biswanath, Behali, and Gahpur continue to cast their votes, with the final turnout expected to rise significantly by the end of the day.