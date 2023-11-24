Over 4000 contraband tablets seized from bus in Dhubri

Dhubri, Nov23: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Balajan unit of Gauripur Police seized a huge quantity of contraband tablets from a passenger bus on Friday. The police also arrested a youth identified as Billal Sheikh of Dhubri Bidyapara in connection with the case.

According to the police, a team led by Purushottam Singh, the in-charge of Balajan police station, conducted a secret operation on National Highway 17 in the Balajan Dumrdah area of Dhubri district. The team intercepted a passenger bus (WB 63 A 0988) that was coming from West Bengal to Dhubri and raided it for suspicious items.



During the search, the police found 4088 intoxicating tablets hidden in the bus and nabbed Sheikh, who was allegedly carrying them. The police said that the market value of the seized tablets was several lakhs of rupees and that they were meant for illegal sale and consumption.

The police further said that Sheikh was being interrogated for further information and that a case had been registered against him under relevant sections of the law.

