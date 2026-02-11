Over 38,000 land settlement forms distributed to tea workers in Jorhat, Darrang, Morigaon

Jorhat, Feb 11: Altogether 37,133 forms for seeking ownership of land were distributed on Monday to tea garden workers residing in labour line quarters in 84 tea estates in Jorhat district.

The move is in tune with the process of granting land pattas by the State government to tea workers staying in labour quarters generation after generation, which was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a tea garden in Chabua, Dibrugarh district, on Monday.

Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was the chief guest at the launching ceremony at the Cinnamara Tea Estate, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was the chief guest at the event at the Teok TE, TKAC chief executive member Kumud Kachari was the chief guest at the event at the Kusum TE, and Jorhat Zila Parishad chairman Surajit Saikia was the chief guest at the Boloma TE.

It is pertinent to mention that the State government got a law passed in December 2025 – The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – in the Assam Assembly, paving the way for grant of land pattas to workers living in labour lines and enabling housing ownership for over 3.33 lakh families residing in 825 gardens across the State.

Mangaldai Correspondent adds: Altogether 981 tea garden labour line settlement forms were distributed on Monday in Darrang district across six tea gardens, including Kopati, Borgorah, Chikonmati, Singimari, and Tongani (Pub-Mangaldai and Banglagorh divisions).

The programme began with a live telecast of the Chief Minister’s address from the Dinjoy Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district, marking the formal inauguration of the district-wide events.

The district commissioner of Darrang, Pubali Gohain, attended the ceremony at the Tongani (Pub-Mangaldai) Tea Estate, where around 600 people attended the programme. Overall, nearly 1,500 members of the tea garden community participated in the events held across the district. Through this initiative, 981 tea garden households received labour line settlement forms.

At the Tongani (Pub-Mangaldai) Tea Estate, the programme was graced by Sewali Goswami Kalita, president of the Darrang Zila Parishad, as the chief guest, while Mangaldai MLA Basanta Das attended the programme at the Tongani (Banglagorh) Tea Estate.

Gurujyoti Das, chairman of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd, attended the event at the Borgorah Tea Estate; Nirmali Devi, chairperson of the Mangaldai Municipal Board, attended the event at the Kopati Tea Estate; Nilima Devi, social worker, attended the event at the Singimari Tea Estate; and Krishna Saha, chairperson of the Kharupetia Municipal Board, attended the event at the Chikonmati Tea Estate.

Jagiroad Correspondent adds: Application forms under the proposed land settlement process for tea garden workers and their families were distributed on Monday in Morigaon district.

The form distribution programme was held at the Gopal Krishna Tea Estate under Jagiroad co-district. The MLA from the Morigaon LAC cum chairman of the Assam Plain Tribes Development Corporation, Ramakanta Dewri, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, district commissioner Anamika Tewari urged upon the beneficiaries to fill up the application forms carefully and submit them within the stipulated time. She also cautioned the workers not to engage in any monetary transactions or fall prey to middlemen or unscrupulous elements in the name of form submission.

Apurba Deka, representing Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, also spoke on the occasion. The programme was attended by Zila Parishad president Pranati Kalita Deka, additional district commissioner Anusuya Sharma, co-district commissioner of Jagiroad Hriday Kumar Das, and district labour officer Juwel Tirkey, along with other dignitaries and officials.