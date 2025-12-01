Over 35,000 HIV cases reported in Assam, 7,274 new infections in 2023–24

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: Assam is witnessing a significant increase in HIV infections with new data showing a sharp surge in cases driven primarily by injecting drug use.

In a press release ahead of World AIDS Day on Monday, the AIDS Prevention Society on Sunday said that though the State’s estimated HIV prevalence stands at 0.08 per cent – lower than the national average of 0.20 per cent – over 35,000 people are now believed to be living with HIV in Assam and the actual number of infection could be significantly higher.

“There were 7,274 new HIV cases detected in Assam in 2023-24 with the number of new infections rising year-on-year. The latest available data for the period ending November 4, 2025 indicates that 19,030 general clients and 1,811 pregnant women were detected as HIV positive in the most recent reporting period,” said Dr SI Ahmed, chairman and medical director, AIDS Prevention Society.

“In Assam, despite being a low HIV prevalence state compared to other Northeastern states, injecting drug use has become the predominant route of HIV transmission in Assam, accounting for approximately 65 per cent of new infections over the past three years,” he said.

“But this official figure could be much higher looking at the huge numbers of new drug user population and huge confiscations of drugs like heroine, Yaba, Meth by the Law enforcement agencies. This marks a significant change from previous years when heterosexual transmission was the leading cause,” he added.

Assam is considered highly vulnerable due to its role as a gateway to the other Northeastern states, a large youth population, and significant migration.

Districts such as Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, and Cachar have reported the highest number of cases in the latest reporting period. According to the figures provided by the Society, as many as 6,758 cases were detected in 2024-25.

Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur have the highest adult HIV prevalence rates. Tripura and Meghalaya have also shown an increasing trend in new infections.



By

Staff Reporter