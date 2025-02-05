Over 30L attend 5-day Asam Sahitya Sabha Conference in Pathsala, say organisers

Pathsala, Feb 5: The five-day 77th biennial conference of the Asam Sahitya Sabha held at Bhattadev Kshetra in Pathsala, Bajali district, witnessed an unprecedented turnout, with over 30 lakh people from across the Northeast attending the event.

Giridhar Choudhury, Secretary of the organising committee, shared the impressive attendance figures, stating, “More than 30 lakh people from Northeast visited the Asam Sahitya Sabha during the last five days. We built several roads for the public, and the Bajali district and police administration supported us in ensuring a smooth experience for everyone."

The venue saw an impressive turnout across various events, from the bustling book and science fairs to academic sessions and numerous stalls showcasing the state’s agricultural produce. The conference also became a platform for cultural exchange, with a series of events spread across the 1,100 bighas of the venue.

Subhash Ray secretary of the book fair said, “Books worth Rs 5 crore sold in Asam Sahitya Sabha within 5 days.”









People at the science fair of the Asam Sahitya Sabha (AT Photo)





A standout event was the cultural procession held on the third day, which offered a spectacular display of Assam’s diverse traditions and cultural heritage.

“Over 5 lakh people participated in the cultural rally. The streets of Bajali were filled with excitement, and a festive atmosphere prevailed as crowds gathered to witness the grand event," said Choudhury.

One of the most remarkable highlights of the conference was the unveiling of the largest Japi ever made, which has now earned a place in the India Book of Records.

The colossal 87-ft Japi, a traditional Assamese headgear, was meticulously constructed using woven bamboo, cane, and large palm leaves, showcasing the state's time-honoured craftsmanship and cultural heritage.













The 87-feet Japi made of woven bamboo, cane, and palm leaves earned a place at the India Book of Records (AT Photo)

In a significant departure from tradition, the conference featured a Science fair instead of the usual trade fair. The fair was marked by an impressive exhibit from the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army, showcasing advanced weaponry, military equipment, and high-tech drones, offering a glimpse into the future of Indian warfare.

The fair also included the Army's Career Counselling Initiative, which provided expert guidance to young aspirants.

Another major attraction was the replica of a tribal village, offering visitors a glimpse into the lifestyle of Assam’s indigenous tribes.

The exhibit displayed the tools, food habits, occupations, and modes of worship of the various tribes, and a performance stage allowed indigenous groups to showcase their rich cultural traditions.

The Bajali Agriculture Department also used the event to promote organic farming, displaying a variety of organic vegetables and inspiring attendees to embrace sustainable agricultural practices.

In sum, the 77th Asam Sahitya Sabha conference was a resounding success, celebrating not only the literary legacy of Assam but also its vibrant cultural diversity and forward-looking initiatives.







