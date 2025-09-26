Over 30,000 pay tribute as Zubeen Garg’s ashes immersed in Brahmaputra & Kolong River

Nagaon, Sept 26: People of Nagaon district came together to pay their final respects to legendary singer Zubeen Garg, whose ashes were immersed in the Brahmaputra and Kolong rivers here today.

After the last rites of the iconic singer were performed at Sonapur with full State honours on Tuesday, the ashes were brought to Nehrubali in Nagaon on Wednesday and a grand tribute programme was organised on Wednesday here at Nagaon Nehrubali.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout of over 30,000 people, who gathered to pay their tributes to the singer. During the evening programme, the attendees collectively sang Zubeen Garg’s iconic song Mayabini Ratir Bukut, which has become an anthem for many.

The ashes were later divided into two parts. One part was immersed in the Kolong river today in the presence of local MLA Rupak Sarma, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, and Superintendent of Police Swapnil Deka, among others. The other part was immersed in the Brahmaputra river at Gatikara Muwamari near Dhing, as per the singer's wish.

To honour the singer's memory, Nahor saplings were planted at Nehrubali and at an under-construction park in front of Nowgong Girls' College. The event was attended by local dignitaries, officials, and fans, who came together to bid farewell to their beloved singer, an official release said.