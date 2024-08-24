Over 300 SMCH casual employees protest for job regularisation during Assam CM's visit

Cachar, August 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently on a three-day tour of Barak Valley, visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Saturday to evaluate the institution's administrative and treatment facilities.

However, his visit was met with a significant protest by casual employees of the medical facility.

Over 300 casual workers gathered to demand the regularisation of their employment and an increase in their salaries.

Despite their efforts to meet the Chief Minister, they were directed to address their concerns with the institution's Superintendent and Principal.

"We need answers. We have families to support, and with the rising cost of living, our current situation is unsustainable,” one protester told The Assam Tribune.

The casual employees, who have been earning a modest salary of Rs. 6000 per month, highlighted their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic as frontline workers, highlighting their dedication despite personal hardships.

Principal-cum-Superintendent Dr. Bhaskar Gupta responded to the protest, acknowledging the long-standing issue of job security. "We are working with the district administration and higher authorities to find a resolution. We hope to reach an amicable settlement soon," Dr. Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated a new 20-bed Cardiology ICU, a crucial addition to the hospital's facilities.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing construction of a 535-bed emergency building, which will serve as an extension to the current structure.

Dr. Gupta highlighted the significance of the new ICU, noting, “The 20-bedded Intensive Coronary Care Unit is a much-needed facility for Barak Valley, addressing a gap in cardiac care services in the region. It will greatly benefit patients in need.”

The Principal-cum-Superintendent also outlined future plans for SMCH, including a 200-bedded super-speciality hospital project expected to commence after the rainy season.

He detailed efforts to address infrastructure challenges, given that the existing building is 60 years old and in a dilapidated state. The upcoming upgrades aim to increase patient capacity by 1,500, supplementing the current capacity of 1,350.