Over 300 former AASU leaders to join BJP

Guwahati, Dec 5: After almost ten days of the recently concluded convention of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), more than 300 former leaders of the students’ body, including expelled leader Dibya Jyoti Medhi, have reportedly confirmed joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to sources, a delegation of the former AASU leaders and workers led by the expelled leader met the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday night in Guwahati to affirm their support for the party.

While speaking to the reporters, Dibya Jyoti Medhi said, “The AASU is running a monarchy, and there is no democracy in the unit. A section of the students' union remained as advisers, while the genuine students are not receiving any benefits from AASU’s leadership. I think it’s all about active politics to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“I feel, after a certain age, one should quit AASU. Talks are on with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Earlier, I worked under the leadership of AASU and now I will work according to the party leadership. We and the younger generation are drawn to the chief minister’s development journey, and due to this, we are more influenced by the BJP,” he added.