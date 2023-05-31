Over 30 quintals of Burmese betel nuts seized by Hailakandi Police

Hailakandi, May 31: Hailakandi police on Tuesday recovered 34 quintals of Burmese betel nut and arrested one person in two separate raids.

Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi district informed that on the basis of secret sources a police team of Hailakandi police station conducted a search operation in the godown of Md. Abash Uddin Laskar, aged 38 at Barband Part I village and recovered 52 bags of betel nut weighing about 26 quintals.

Besides, a truck driver fled leaving 8 quintals of Burmese betel nut at Ramnathpur of the district.

The SP said that 83 pieces of illegal timber were also recovered from the godown during the search operation. The owner of the godown Abash Uddin Laskar has been arrested and investigation is on, she added. The seized timbers have been handed over to the department of environment and forests.