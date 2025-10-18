Over 30 Assam IPS, APS officers reassigned in large-scale state police reshuffle

Guwahati, Oct 17: The Assam government has ordered the transfer and posting of several IPS and APS officers across districts and specialised police units.

The reshuffle, announced via a Home (A) Department notification on October 17, takes effect immediately as over 30 officers assume their new charges.

In a significant set of changes, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, and Kamrup districts have seen major police leadership reshuffles.

Leena Doley, earlier Senior (Sr.) Superintendent of Police (SP), Dhubri, has been posted as SSP, Sribhumi, while Debasish Borah, Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, will now take charge as SSP, Dhubri.

In a parallel move, Numal Mahatta, formerly SSP, Cachar, has been appointed as SSP, Kokrajhar, succeeding Pushpraj Singh, IPS, who has been shifted to Karbi Anglong.

Meanwhile, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS, who was SSP, Karbi Anglong, has been transferred to Kamrup, replacing Ranjan Bhuyan, IPS.

The reshuffle also extends to the Barak Valley and the hill regions, signalling the government’s intent to reinforce administrative efficiency.

Partha Protim Das, IPS, has been moved to Cachar as SSP, replacing Mahatta, while Mayank Kumar, IPS, who was SSP, Dima Hasao, will now serve as SSP, Tinsukia. Ripunjoy Kakati, APS, has been elevated as SSP, Dima Hasao.

In Upper Assam, Shwetank Mishra, IPS, has been transferred from Jorhat and appointed as Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion with additional charge as SSP (SB-R&AC), Kahilipara. Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS, formerly SSP, Sivasagar, has taken charge as SSP, Jorhat.

Several other senior officers, including Gurav Abhijit Dilip, Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, and Saurabh Gupta, have been reassigned to posts in Dibrugarh, Hojai, and Assam Police Headquarters, respectively.

In the Guwahati and Kamrup metro, the reshuffle changed key positions within the city’s police administration.

Shambhawi Mishra, IPS, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati, while Padmanabha Baruah, IPS, has been appointed as SSP (V&AC-F). Amitabh Basumatary, APS, has taken charge as DCP (West), Guwahati.

The move comes at a time when Assam is witnessing heightened law and order concerns, particularly after the recent violence in Baksa and growing security sensitivities along inter-district and border zones.