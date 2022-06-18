84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Over 30 anti-poaching camps inundated in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve

By Correspondent
Over 30 anti-poaching camps inundated in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve
AT Photo 

Mangaldai, June 18: The deteriorating flood situation in Assam has not only affected people, but also the wildlife.

At the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Darrang district of Assam, wildlife has been adversely affected as flood water raised up to 6 feet from ground level and more than 80% of the Park area is at present under flood water.

Meanwhile, flood situation at Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve remains to be grim as more than 30 anti-poaching camps have been inundated by flood water.


