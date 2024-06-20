Over 2.96 lakh affected by flood in Assam, six dead due to landslides

Guwahati, Jun 20:With the continuous downpour across the state, the flood situation in Assam remains grim, as 2,96,384 people have been affected in the last 24 hours, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

As per ASDMA, the death toll remained at 26 during the last 24 hours, and a total 19 districts in the state were affected by the flood.



The affected districts include Kamrup, Goalpara, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Cachar, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Nalbari, Karimganj, Darrang, Udalguri, Hailakandi, Tamulpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Sonitpur and Bajali.

It may be mentioned that during the last 24 hours, six people died due to landslides triggered by the continuous downpour.







