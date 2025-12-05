Over 29 Lakh households surveyed in Assam’s Special Revision of electoral rolls

Guwahati, Dec 5: A total of 29,68,961 households have been surveyed so far during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam.

“As on date, 29,68,961 households have been visited, 1,67,925 electors found dead; 1,29,676 electors have been identified to be shifted; 2,63,837 - 18+ (plus) electors have been identified to be un-enrolled; and 65,973 prospective electors have been identified. To ensure that the exercise is carried out in a correct and fair manner, an appeal mechanism is also in place. For any decision made by the Electoral Registration Officer, an appeal can be made to the first appellate authority, i.e., the District Magistrate, and for any decision made by the District Magistrate, an appeal can be filed with the Chief Electoral Officer,” stated a press note issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam.

It added, “The revision is characterized by a high degree of field-level scrutiny which has started with house to house verification from November 22, where 29,656 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been deployed, one for each polling station. The BLOs are conducting physical, house to house verification using pre-filled Statement 1 (containing details of existing elector), Statement 2 and Statement 3. The BLOs are mandated to make a minimum of three visits if a house is found locked or closed.” “BLOs shall facilitate the filing of Form 6, 7, 8 subsequent to the verification,” the press note stated.

Moreover, 61,533 booth-level agents (BLAs) representing various political parties are also engaged to ensure transparency.

It said that the credibility of the SR process is a core focus for the Election Commission of India (ECI). “The engagement of BLAs from all political parties ensures participation and transparency at the grassroots level. Further, multiple visits by the BLO to households will add more accuracy to the exercise,” the press note added.





By

Staff Reporter