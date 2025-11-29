Over 250 Congress workers quit in West Karbi Anglong over leadership row

Diphu, Nov 29: In a surprising turn of events, over 250 members of the Congress party from all nine MAC constituencies in West Karbi Anglong have resigned. This happened on Thursday at the West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee office in Dongkamukam.

The mass resignation is a protest against the appointment of Augustine Enghee, who many consider a "junior leader", as the new president of the West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee. Party members are unhappy with this decision, calling it "non-trans-parent" and a disregard for long-standing, experienced members of the party.

Chatro Teron, the general secretary of the committee, spoke to reporters, explaining that dedicated workers who have supported the par-ty for many years feel overlooked.

"When seniority is ignored, it makes us question why we should stay. Our efforts have not been recognised," he said. Teron also mentioned that this is just the "first phase" of a larger protest, as many members are waiting for the busy paddy harvesting season to finish before resigning.

The resigning members submitted individual letters in front of senior party leaders, who showed their support. While the group has not decided to join another political party yet, they plan to discuss their options once all resignations are completed and then look for a platform that respects their contributions.

Another significant issue for these members is the party leadership's refusal to bring back Dr Mansing Rongpi, a former MLA who was expelled, despite members' requests for his return.

Political observers believe this situation highlights growing dissatisfaction within the Congress in Karbi Anglong, which could weaken the party's strength as it prepares for the upcoming elections.

More resignations are anticipated in the following days, according to party leaders.