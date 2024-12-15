Over 2,125 cases settled, Rs 4 crore recovered at Jorhat National Lok Adalat

Jorhat, Dec 15: A total of 2,125 cases were settled at the fourth National Lok Adalat of this year organized by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jorhat, on Saturday. It was held in the Judicial Courts at Jorhat, Titabar and in the courts of executive magistrates, revenue branch of district ad- ministration at Jorhat.

DLSA (Jorhat) secretary-cum-judicial officer Devojyoti Bhuyan informed that the cases were related to various compoundable criminal and civil matters, which included Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act cases, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, Motor Vehicle (MV) Act cases, revenue cases, bank recovery cases, electricity bills, BSNL bills cases, etc.

Bhuyan stated that an amount of over Rs 2.53 crore was settled from bank recovery, BSNL and electricity recovery cases, while another Rs 1.48 crore worth of pending court cases were settled. A total of 28 institutions including various banks, APDCL and BSNL participated in the National Lok Adalat.