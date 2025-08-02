Over 20L Assam farmers get Rs 422 Cr under PM-KISAN scheme

Guwahati, Aug 2: Minister of Agriculture Atul Bora, on Saturday, announced that a total of 20.31 lakh farmers across Assam have received Rs 422.05 crore directly in their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The announcement was made during a national-level event held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially released the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, amounting to Rs 20,500 crore, benefiting over 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Joining the event virtually from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kahikuchi in Guwahati, Minister Atul Bora was accompanied by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and other dignitaries.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, each eligible farmer receives Rs 2,000 per installment, which is directly transferred to their bank accounts — ensuring timely, transparent, and hassle-free financial support, particularly ahead of crucial agricultural seasons.

Taking to social media, Bora wrote, “Here in Assam, the Agriculture Department remains steadfast in its mission to maximise enrollment of all eligible farmers under this flagship scheme. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta, agriculture continues to receive top priority, and we are working relentlessly to transform the rural economy through such impactful interventions.”

He further re-affirmed to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the farmers to ensure that no one eligible farmer is left behind.

“Together, we will continue building a future where agriculture remains a source of pride, prosperity, and progress,” he concluded.







