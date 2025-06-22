Over 200 safai karamcharis flag corruption, other irregularities & demand to meet CM

Sivasagar, June 22: Safai karamcharis staged a protest in Sivasagar on Sunday over alleged corruption of vehicles and resources meant for the workers.

Over 200 protestors gathered at a hall in Sivasagar to discuss issues plaguing the workers. Prior to the meeting, they held a rally at Shivadoul. The protestors raised slogans and carried portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lachit Borphukan.









Safai karamcharis during the protest (AT Photo)

The meeting raised issues related to salaries and alleged corruption of resources meant for safai karamcharis. Several resolutions were reportedly adopted during the gathering.

The meeting saw participants from various safai karamchari organisations such as Harijan Mazoor Union, and from districts across the state such as Bongaigaon, Mariani, Tinsukia, Nazira, and Simaluguri.

The protestors highlighted that they seek to meet the Chief Minister directly to discuss their grievances and requested an appointment with him.

“People are unaware of the corruption and irregularities in funds and resources meant for the safai karamcharis. There is evidence in Sivasagar alone about the gross irregularities of funds,” one protestor told The Assam Tribune on Sunday.

He alleged that representatives and members of councils meant for safai karamcharis broom the matter under the rug by showing that the workers have no problems.

“They proceed to ‘manage’ people and click pictures with them to convey to the higher-ups that all is well with the safai karamcharis. It is not so,” another protestor said.













They added that they have more information that they would share with the Chief Minister directly.

“We are afraid to share with the press,” one protestor said.

The protestors condemned the government for going after the Opposition and not resolving issues of the people.

“The government is only after the Congress. Who will vote the BJP to power in 2026? Is it the Congress or is it us? Should the BJP not be working for our benefit?” protestors raged.

They added that if the Chief Minister does not address their issues within two months, they will be compelled to carry out a bigger protest and fast against the government’s inaction.