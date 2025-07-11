Over 200 in Silchar demand Manipuri Autonomous Council in Assam

Silchar, July 11: Over 200 people from the Manipuri community responded to the call given by the Manipuri Autonomous Council Demand Coordination Committee, Assam and staged a sit-in demonstration on Thursday in Silchar echoing their demand for the formation of the Manipuri Autonomous Council in Assam.

The demonstration held at the pedestal of the statue of Shahid Khudiram Bose saw the participation of the Manipuri people from the three districts of the Barak Valley – Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi – reaffirming the community’s long-standing aspiration for socio-political and cultural recognition within the administrative framework of Assam.

“The Manipuris are one of the most ancient and culturally rich communities settled in Assam with an estimated population of 5 lakh in nearly 335 villages. Our presence in this state is not a recent occurrence but is deeply rooted in history. The settlement of Manipuris in Assam dates back several centuries and is intricately connected with the Ahom kingdom. In the context of the Barak Valley (formerly undivided Cachar), historical records reflect that the Kachari and Manipuri kingdoms shared significant socio-political relations dating as far back as the 16th century. Furthermore, various historical sources indicate the presence and settlement of Manipuris in the undivided Cachar region from the 16th century onward. These historical ties are a testimony to the indigenous status and integration of the Manipuri community within Assam’s socio-cultural fabric. The Manipuris have contributed significantly to the cultural, educational, military, and administrative life of Assam, yet continue to face abandonment and marginalization in policy and representation,” said K Shantee Kumar Singh, chairman of the committee.

Further, Ksh. Singhajit Singh, convener of the committee, said that despite the historical importance and contributions, the Manipuri community in Assam continues to remain under-represented, especially in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The sit-in demonstration was peaceful and disciplined, with the community leaders, woman activists, students, and youth participating in large numbers, carrying placards and banners calling for the immediate formation of the Manipuri Autonomous Council in Assam. A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner of Cachar on June 23, urging the government to take prompt action to fulfil the genuine and longstanding demand of Manipuri/Meitei community.