Over 200 artistes to pay musical tribute to Zubeen Garg at Chandmari on Nov 19

Guwahati, Nov 10: A grand musical evening titled “Zubeen–Jonak Kontholoi Xuror Orghya” will be held at the Assam Engineering Institute playground in Chandmari on November 19, where more than 200 artistes from across the state will come together to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg through his timeless songs.

Announcing the event at a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday, the organisers said the tribute concert will be open to all and free of charge.

“This event will have no VIP culture; it’s a tribute born out of love and respect,” said singer Barnali Kalita, one of the conveners of the organising committee.

The programme, scheduled from 5 pm to 10 pm, will include renditions of Garg’s devotional, modern, folk and ethnic numbers by artistes who have shared a deep bond with his music.

“Over 200 singers will take part in the event guided by the music directors who had worked closely with Zubeen da. The entire initiative has been organised collectively by the singers of Assam, without any external financial support,” she added.

Artiste Rupam Bhuyan said that while the event will primarily honour Garg’s musical legacy, it will also remember other artistes Assam lost in 2025.

“All those icons will be remembered, but the evening will flow through Zubeen da’s songs,” Bhuyan said.

Explaining the vision behind the programme, Anupam Saikia said, “Although tributes have poured in across the state and on social media, we wanted to pay an official musical homage to the legend. The idea is to keep his creations alive so that the young generation can carry forward his legacy.”

He further added that rehearsals are being held daily at Jyoti Chitraban, with eight music directors overseeing the arrangements and around 70–80 instrumentalists joining in.

“We’ve invited Assamese singers living outside the state as well, to join in this shared tribute,” Saikia said.

The convening committee for Zubeen–Jonak Kontholoi Xuror Orghya includes Anupam Saikia, Tarali Sharma, Rupam Bhuyan, Nirmali Das, Barnali Kalita, and Subhasna Dutta.

Nearly 400 vocalists have extended support for the initiative, which aims to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy through the power of collective artistry.

The organisers urged the public to attend in large numbers to celebrate the life and music of Assam’s beloved “Son of God”, Zubeen Garg.