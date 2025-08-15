Over 20 villages flooded in Sonitpur district as Brahmaputra tributaries overflow

Tezpur, Aug 15: Overflowing water from major tributaries of the river Brahmaputra, such as Gabharu, Depota, Belsiri, etc., following incessant rain during the last one week, has flooded over 20 villages in the Barchala, Dhekiajuli and Tezpur areas in Sonitpur district, damaging numerous agricultural fields and residential areas.

The flood water of the Gabharu has already inundated sizeable areas of cropland in the Sarako Baliga area under the Tumuki Gaon Panchayat. These areas are also witnessing massive erosion.

Likewise, in the Bihaguri-Jhaonigaon area under the Bihaguri development block, flood and erosion caused by the river Brahmaputra due to incessant rain have left the local people in a helpless condition.

Life has been thrown out of gear in many areas of Tezpur town, including the NB Road area, due to severe waterlogging following excessive rain during the last couple of days.

Moreover, all the wards in Dhekiajuli town, including the Dhekiajuli Press Club office area, Medhichuburi, the Barchala connecting road, the LOKD College campus, etc., have been inundated due to waterlogging.

The affected people alleged that the waterlogging problem has arisen due to illegal occupation of government land and unplanned construction in the area sur-rounding the LOKD College campus in Dhekiajuli town. They asserted that they will continue to suffer unless the administration takes remedial action in the days to come.