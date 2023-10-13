Over 2 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 70 cr seized in Cachar

Silchar, Oct 13: In a major catch, Cachar Police, in joint efforts with the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a special operation at Katakhal area in Silchar and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number MZ 05 9625 and recovered 2,60,000 YABA tablets.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that the narcotic substances transported from Champai district of Mizoram were recovered from a secret chamber of the vehicle and the price of the narcotic substances in the black market is about Rs 70 crore. Two people have fled from the spot as police started a search operation to trace the missing persons and further investigation is in progress.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has appreciated the efforts of the Cachar Police in curbing crime and acting tough against drugs.

Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice & BSF carried out a special joint operation and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State in Katakhal, Silchar carrying 2,60,000 packets of YABA tablets.



Kudos @assampolice & @BSF_India!




