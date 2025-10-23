Over 2 lakh protesters rally in Dhekiajuli demanding ST Status for Tea Tribes

Sonitpur, Oct 23: In a massive show of strength and unity, more than two lakh protesters gathered in Dhekiajuli on Thursday demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the tea tribe and Adivasi communities of Assam.

The rally, marked by chants, placards, and spirited slogans, saw participation from several influential organisations representing the tea and Adivasi communities.

The protest was jointly organised by the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA), All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association (AASA), Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Chah Janajati Mahila Samiti, Adivasi Mahila Samiti, and other community-based groups.

The rally aimed to draw the government’s attention to long-pending issues including granting of ST status, distribution of land pattas, and increase in daily wages for tea garden workers.

Carrying banners and shouting slogans, the protesters marched through the streets of Dhekiajuli before converging at a central ground, where community leaders addressed the crowd.

The protestors accused the government of repeatedly ignoring their legitimate demands and warned that continued neglect could have political consequences.

The protestors complained that successive governments have made promises before elections but failed to deliver justice to their communities. They stated that if the issues remain unresolved, the BJP government will face a strong response in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The protest also highlighted the harsh socio-economic conditions faced by tea garden labourers and Adivasi workers, including inadequate wages, lack of land ownership rights, and limited access to education and healthcare.

The organisations reiterated that recognition under the Scheduled Tribe category is crucial to ensure social justice and equitable development for the marginalised communities who have contributed immensely to Assam’s economy through their labour in tea plantations.

The rally concluded peacefully, but the leaders vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met.



