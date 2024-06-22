Around 1700 from Manipur sought shelter in Assam so far, informs Cachar DC

Silchar, June 22: Amidst the ongoing tensions in Manipur, Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha informed that as many as 1700 people from the neighbouring state have sought refuge in Assam so far.

According to sources, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held video conference with Cachar district commissioner (DC) Rohan Kumar Jha and SP Cachar Numal Mahatta on Saturday.

The Chief Minister discussed the issues on the recent events that surfaced in Jiribam district of Manipur which is close to the Assam-Manipur interstate border in Cachar district and gave necessary instructions to the administrative and police officials to ensure peace and tranquility in Cachar district.

Following the conclusion of the conference, Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha told The Assam Tribune that they have been asked by the Chief Minister to conduct a survey on the number of people coming into Assam following spells of violence in Manipur and Jiribam district of the neighbouring state in particular.

Jha informed that approximately 1700 people from Manipur have sought shelter at Lakhipur subdivision in Cachar district so far.

Meanwhile, SP Numal Mahatta said that instructions have been given by the Chief Minister to keep close vigil on the developments so that any kind of tension does not spill over to Assam.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, over 600 people from Jiribam had come over to the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district after incidents of violence had erupted in Jiribam.