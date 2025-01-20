Over 140 business leaders attend Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow in Seoul

Guwahati, Jan 20: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the red carpet for potential investors during the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow held in Seoul on Sunday.

With over 140 business leaders in attendance, the event, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea, showcased the state's potential as a key investment hub for global businesses.

The roadshow provided a platform for engaging with potential investors, offering insights into the vast opportunities for collaboration, growth, and investment that Assam has to offer.

Speaking to the gathered business leaders, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the state's growing importance as a thriving investment destination in India.

“Coming to Assam will be very, very special. I would like to invite all of you once again. Our Ambassador will facilitate the visit. Please do come and I will wait for a Korea delegation in the Advantage Assam conclave,” Sarma said, extending a warm invitation to the attendees.

The event also provided a glimpse into Assam’s position as a gateway to India’s rapidly expanding economy, with the Chief Minister emphasising the unique opportunities Assam presents to the Korean business community.

"All of India’s major industries will be attending the event, offering immense opportunities for collaboration. We are eager to facilitate such partnerships should Korean industries express interest in collaborating with Indian counterparts," added the Chief Minister.

Following the event, Sarma took to social media to express his excitement about the overwhelming enthusiasm shown by the attendees. “Their enthusiasm towards being a part of #AdvantageAssam2 was phenomenal,” he posted.

The Chief Minister further noted that the Korean business community is “buoyed by India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy”, and how Assam can provide crucial access to this dynamic market.

In the coming days, Chief Minister Sarma is set to continue his international outreach and is expected to visit Japan for another roadshow after concluding his South Korea visit tomorrow.

During his trip, Sarma also took the opportunity to visit the Banpo Hangang River Park, a 6.4 km stretch of land along the Han River.

The Chief Minister drew a parallel between the park’s design and the development of Guwahati’s upcoming riverfront, which is set to be opened for public access soon.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the Assam government is organising roadshows across eight countries.