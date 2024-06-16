86 years of service to the nation
Over 14 lakh cash recovered from Jorhat's Forest Range Officer's residence

By The Assam Tribune
Jorhat, Jun 16: Following the arrest of the Forest Range Officer, Eqbal Ahmed, from Assam’s Jorhat district, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption raided the residence of the officer, where they recovered a huge amount of cash.

Around Rs. 14,56,500 in cash was recovered from Eqbal’s residence.

It may be mentioned that the anti-corruption team trapped the Forest Range officer red-handed while accepting a bribe in his office.

Eqbal Ahmed was caught red-handed in his office after he accepted a Rs. 30,000 bribe for issuing a license to a person.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the drive against corrupt officials will continue in the state.

