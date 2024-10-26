Over 13 L candidates for tomorrow's ADRE exam, internet services to be suspended

Guwahati, Oct 26: More than 13 lakh candidates are set to appear for the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) examination, which is scheduled to take place on October 27, Sunday across the state.

Mobile Internet services will be suspended in view of the recruitment exam for Class IV posts. Mobile Internet, mobile wi-fi, and mobile data services of all service providers in the state will be suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., according to a government order.

A whopping 8,27,130 candidates have applied for appearing in the recruitment examination to be conducted for HSLC-level posts in the first shift from 9:00 am to 11:30 am (first half) in 1,484 centres.

In the second shift, the recruitment exam is going to start from 11:30 am to 4:00 pm (second half), where 5,52,002 candidates have applied for appearing in the recruitment examination to be conducted for Class VIII level posts in 808 centres spread across 28 districts in the state.

The notification said that some examination centres "have a past history of malpractice," and the government desires that the exam be held in a free, fair, and transparent manner to select the best candidates purely on merit.





