Over 12% of food samples fail safety standards in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 24: More than 12 percent of the food samples tested at the State Public Health Laboratory have failed to conform to the standards. During the current financial year, 7,682 food samples were collected for testing, of which 75 perishable items and 434 non-perishable items were found to be unsafe.

Besides, 19 other perishable and 268 non-perishable items were found to be substandard, and 23 other items were misbranded. Test results of over 1,000 samples are awaited as of March 13.

Unsafe samples include mostly tea, fruits and vegetables having higher pesticide residues than what is prescribed in the food safety regulations. There are also a few cereals and spices. Substandard samples include milk and milk products, edible oils, salt, cereals, and spices.

In January, a special surveillance drive was conducted throughout the state to check vegetables for pesticide residues and other contaminants.

Out of 343 samples collected, 41 were found to be unsafe because of higher pesticide residues.

The special drives are being carried out alongside the regular sample collection from the markets.

Official sources said the Commissionerate of Food Safety has accorded prosecution sanction for 76 samples out of 94 unsafe samples, and the remaining are under process. Adjudication sanction has been granted for 71 samples out of 109 substandard and misbranded samples by the district officers, and the remaining are in progress. Fines ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh have been imposed on samples found to be substandard.

Official sources said that sample collection has been scaled up this year after deployment of 32 additional food safety officers in the districts. The number of regulatory samples drawn has gone up from around 600 in 2022-23 to 1,156 in 2023-24, and over 1,600 in the current year. During surveillance drives, over 6,000 samples were collected. The infrastructure has also been ramped up at the State Public Health Laboratory.





By

Rituraj Borthakur