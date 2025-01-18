Over 10,000 birds observed in Pobitora’s 2025 Asian Water Bird Census

Guwahati, Jan. 18: The Authority of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, on Saturday, carried out the Asian Water Bird Census for the year 2025, with preliminary estimates suggesting over 10,000 birds observed during the survey.

The census, organised in collaboration with Aranyak and the Assam Bird Monitoring Network, was conducted for two hours starting at 9 am.

While the Special Count and Individual Count of the waterfowl will be officially declared once the data is compiled, several notable migratory species were spotted during the survey.

Among the birds identified were the Baikal Teal, Tufted Duck, Greater White Fronted Goose, Falcated Duck, Bar-headed Goose, Grey Lag Goose, Northern Pintail, Pied Avocets, and Northern Shoveler.

The survey was conducted by 12 enumeration teams consisting of 22 experts, including renowned naturalist and ornithologist Dr. Anuwaruddin Choudhary.

The teams covered nine water bodies and beels within Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. Ashok Dev Choudhary, i/c DFO of the Guwahati Wildlife Division, along with ACF Puspadhar Buragohain and other officials.

Notably, the water bird census in Pobitora follows an earlier survey held at Deepor Beel, where 12,245 birds from 105 species were recorded.

The Asian Water Bird Census was carried out for the Deepor Beel as well, on January 10.

Despite the relatively lower bird count at Deepor Beel, experts stress that a single year’s data cannot provide a clear indication of trends.

Udayan Borthakur of Aaranyak noted that multiple factors—such as breeding conditions—affect bird sightings, and a more accurate picture will emerge only after compiling data over several years.

Bird experts, student volunteers, NGO members, and Assam Forest Department officials were all involved in the census, highlighting the collaborative effort to safeguard the region's avian diversity.

In January 2023, over 26,000 birds were recorded at Deepor Beel, which also serves as a habitat for globally threatened species like the Spot-billed Pelican, Lesser Adjutant Stork, and Greater Adjutant Stork.