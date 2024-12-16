Over 100 join Asom Gana Parishad ahead of Panchayat elections

Jorabat, Dec 16: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections, over 100 individuals, including former members of AASU, AAP, and Congress, have joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) during an induction programme held this evening at the party's Dimoria Legislative Council headquarters in Sonapur.

The event was presided over by Dimoria Legislative Council president Srikanta Deka, with AGP general secretary Dr Tapan Das welcoming the new members with certificates. Addressing the gathering, Dr Das stated that the AGP's core ideology of regionalism continues to attract individuals committed to the protection of Assamese identity and interests.

The newly inducted members, in their addresses, expressed their faith in the AGP's leadership and policies, citing the party's regionalist vision as the key motivator behind their decision. They also took an oath of allegiance to the party principles and vowed to work towards strengthening its grassroots network.

Prominent party leaders, including Dimoria AGP vice president Bidhan Deka, general secretary Ramen Deka and others were present at the event, which also discussed strategies for the upcoming elections.

It is noteworthy that the newly-formed Dimoria constituency comprises 14 panchayats - 12 from Dimoria and two from Chandrapur. Additionally, the region is represented by three Zila Parishads in Dimoria and one in Chandrapur.