Over 10 FIRs lodged against Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad in Jorhat

Jorhat, Feb 18: Over 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (Taipa) at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station on Tuesday, following allegations of the burning of the Sangha’s constitution.

Hundreds of devotees from the Jorhat district committee of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha gathered at the district Namghar before marching to the Jorhat Sadar Police Station to protest.

Senior office bearers, committee members, and Sangha followers condemned the incident, calling it a direct attack on their religious identity.

Senior members of the Sangha highlighted the gravity of the situation and their demand for legal action.

"The Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha represents a century-old spiritual and cultural tradition. The actions of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad have wounded the self-respect of millions of our devotees. This is not only an insult to our constitution but also an attack on our Guru, Srimanta Sankardeva, and the values he stood for. We have lodged FIRs and have full faith in the law to ensure justice is served," said a senior district committee official of teh Sangha.

Another official expressed the unprecedented nature of the incident, saying, "In all the years of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha’s existence, we have never had to approach the police to file a complaint like this. This is the first time in our history, and we are deeply insulted by the actions of this organisation."

The controversy stems from an earlier incident involving a Sangha member who participated in Me-Dam-Me-Phi, a festival of the Tai Ahom community, leading to his expulsion from the Sangha.

This expulsion angered members of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, who allegedly retaliated by burning the Sangha’s constitution.

In addition to the Jorhat FIRs, the Biswanath regional unit of the Sangha has also filed an FIR at the Biswanath Chariali Police Station, strongly condemning the burning of their constitution.

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (Taipa) is yet to issue a statement to clarify their stand on the issue.