Over 1 lakh diyas light up NIT Silchar campus as students honour Zubeen Garg

Silchar, Oct 20: This year’s Deepotsav at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar was more than a festival of lights. It became a simple yet heartfelt tribute to Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The campus glowed on Sunday evening as 1,11,111 earthen diyas were lit across the campus.

Among the many designs created with lamps, the one dedicated to Garg drew the most attention. His image, formed in flickering light, stood alongside depictions of Lord Ram and Operation Sindoor, becoming the highlight of the event.

“This year’s Deepotsav carries a deep sense of respect as we pay tribute to the legendary Zubeen Garg through these diyas. His music is not just melody but an identity for millions,” said NIT Director Prof Dilip Kumar Baidya.

As night fell, students gathered to sing some of Zubeen’s popular songs. Their voices filled the air with nostalgia and quiet pride. Songs such as Mayabini, Ya Ali and Moi Eti Jajabor echoed across the illuminated campus.

Prof Baidya said the tribute was a mark of gratitude to an artiste who contributed to the cultural identity of Assam. He also noted that only earthen lamps were used to keep the event eco-friendly and plastic-free.

The lighting of over one lakh diyas was completed in just 30 minutes, with hundreds of students working together in teams. “This shows their passion, discipline and unity,” Prof Baidya said.

As the lamps burned through the night, the campus reflected not just light, but emotion and remembrance for beloved Zubeen Da.