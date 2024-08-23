Outrage in Nagaon after gang rape of minor in Dhing; indefinite bandh called

Raha, Aug 23: A minor girl was gang-raped on Thursday evening in Dhing, Nagaon, prompting local organisations and residents to call for an indefinite bandh starting Friday until all the perpetrators are apprehended.

As per sources, two miscreants have been held by the police in connection with the incident, while one accused is still absconding.

The victim, a Class X student, was reportedly attacked by three men while returning home from tuition classes between 7 pm and 8 pm. According to police reports, the assailants dumped her unconscious by the roadside in the Borbheti area, where she lay for approximately an hour before being discovered by locals.



A resident of the area, who was among the first to find the girl, recounted the harrowing scene, stating, “We were shocked to find her lying there. We quickly informed the police, hoping they would act swiftly.”

Responding promptly, law enforcement rushed to the location and transported the victim to the Dhing First Referral Unit (FRU) for urgent medical attention. Given the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to a hospital in Nagaon for further treatment.

The brutality of the attack has ignited widespread outrage in the area, sparking demonstrations by community members and local organisations demanding justice for the girl. Protesters took to the streets, calling the incident a crime against humanity and echoing calls for swift action.

In response to the growing unrest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned the incident and stressed on the government's commitment to justice.

“The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience…," he wrote on a micro-blogging website. Additionally, he has directed Assam DGP GP Singh to visit the site of the incident and ensure prompt and effective measures are taken against the offenders.

Tensions run high as the indefinite bandh looms, with many highlighting the need for immediate government intervention and accountability.