Outrage erupts over alleged molestation of women in Dibrugarh; culprits held

Dibrugarh, Aug 19: Amidst ongoing nationwide protests against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, another incident has sparked outrage, this time in Dibrugarh.

A woman was allegedly molested by two miscreants in the Milan Nagar locality on Sunday evening, leading to widespread anger in the community.

The police have arrested the two accused and have initiated legal proceeding under the relevant sections of the law.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that the victim, who works at a local shop, was on her way home when the incident occurred.

The woman recounted her ordeal to the press, stating, “I was on my way home at 8 pm when two youths on a scooter approached me and touched me inappropriately. I immediately sought help from a passerby; but they managed to escape."

Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at the Milan Nagar Police Station.

Expressing her concern, the victim highlighted the rising incidents of drug peddling, smuggling, and eve-teasing in the area.

"Today I became the victim; tomorrow it might be someone else. I need justice," she said, calling for stronger measures to ensure safety in the locality.

The incident has provoked strong reactions from various organisations, including the local students' union, which have condemned the act.